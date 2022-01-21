Vitals placeholder
Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.

Births

Haleigh and Jesse Harbord, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 13.

Divorce suits filed

Don Priester and Keisha Matthews.

Divorce suits granted

Korey Behr and Wendy Behr.

Darrin Kurtz and Mary Kurtz.

Bassam Ghatasheh and Kirsten Ghatasheh.

