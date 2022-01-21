Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Haleigh and Jesse Harbord, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 13.
Divorce suits filed
Don Priester and Keisha Matthews.
Divorce suits granted
Korey Behr and Wendy Behr.
Darrin Kurtz and Mary Kurtz.
Bassam Ghatasheh and Kirsten Ghatasheh.
