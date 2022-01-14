Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Jessica and Joshua Downing, of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 10.
Stevie Davis and Brandon Miller, of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 10.
Marriages
John Charles Maniglia, 65, and Leona Masalunga Maniglia, 51, both of St. Joseph.
James Farrell Dye, 38, and Jennifer Renee Berry, 41, both of St. Joseph.
William Leroy Manning III, 25, and Abbey Lynn Mengel, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Shelby Cook and Kaulin Cook.
Shanna Gough and Brennen Gough.
Jamie Hayner and Charles Hayner.
Keith Bowman and Shania Bowman.
Divorce suits granted
Darrick Lewis and Stephanie Johnson.
Derrick Stinson and Somnit Stinson.
Elmer Smith and Laura Smith.
Richard Martin and Mariela Rivasplata.
Cory Velvick and Kainon Caw.
