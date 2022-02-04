Marriages
Martin Ray Martinez, 54, and Heidi Jo Noland, 50, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Owen Ellis, 58, and Ningning Li, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Calvin James Horvatin, 37, and Nyajuok Elizabeth David Khan, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Michael Robert Herrington, 59, and Lori Ann Rodriquez, 59, both of St. Joseph.
Courtney James Lindsey, 30, and Alyssa Rhiannon McKnight, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Gail Jimenez and John Jimenez.
Kerre Knight-Jones and Alvin Jones.
Philip Gosvener and Courtney Gosvener.
Divorce suits granted
Ervin Crouch and Glenda Crouch.
Susan Galloway and Anthony Phillips.
Patricia Rollins and Cody Rollins.
Rylie Nold and Mark Nold.
Jason Hogan and Priscilla Hogan.
