Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Brittany and Mark Singleton, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Feb. 16.
Haylie Gabriel, of St. Joseph, a girl born Feb. 17.
Jenna and Shelby Hughes, of Amity, Missouri, a boy born Feb. 22.
Marriages
Christopher Howard White, 39, of Osborn, Missouri, and Amie Lynn Beadles, 48, of Cameron, Missouri.
Cody James Holmes, 36, and Danielle Fae Vansickle, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Shawn Michael Parr, 34, and Kailey Marie Rash, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Steven Michael Poulson, 23, of Elmo, Missouri, and Tina Marie Barnes, 25, of Cameron, Missouri.
Michael Vincent Hefferon, 40, and Tangela Leigh Moore, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Justin Todd Remick, 27, and Dana Michell Garrett, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Skylar Laree Scarlett, 19, and Breana Lynn Rocha, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Dakotah Dale Murphy, 33, and Brooklyn Nichole Koehler, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Bart Ira Painter, 54, and Lonnie Lee Lemley, 42, both of St. Joseph.
Caleb Wayne Lemoon Wiley, 32, and Brooke Patricia Bowland, 42, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Joey Thompson and Brian Thompson.
Kevin McCue and Sara McCue.
Dewey Stevens and Holly Stevens.
Mary Attebury and Michael Attebury.
Ryann Hall and Scott Hall.
Brian Fleck and Ashley Fleck.
Divorce suits granted
Adriana Nabors and Murray Nabors.
Michael Ruddock and Shelby Ruddock.
Holly Dixon and Bryce Dixon.
Jaymi Beattie and Michael Beattie.
John Stewart and Kristen Stewart.
