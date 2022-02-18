Marriages
Michael Scott Bosley, 25, and Heather Marie Barnhart, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Lamont Edward Weeden, 48, and Amy Sue Hodge, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Peter Alan Jamed Diaz, 41, and Tiffany Ann Diaz, 37, both of St. Joseph.
James Bryan Hanlan, 59, and Kaitlyn Dale Combs, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Fred Lawrence Weems, 69, and Xiaoying Goodrick, 52, both of St. Joseph.
Zachary Austin Allen, 31, and Barbara Elizabeth Sackrey, 31, both of Rushville, Missouri.
Tanner James Day, 27, and Brooke Danielle Rust, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Ryan Luther Collins, 32, of Monticello, Georgia, and Joshua James Thrasher, 33, of Barnesville, Georgia.
Divorce suits filed
Mark Adams and Chona Adams.
Patricia Cope and Gary Cope.
Todd Williams and Julie Williams.
Annalise Smith and Harvey Smith.
Asha Miller and Joshua Miller.
Rhonda Price and Disney Price.
Kimberly Wilcoxson and Rickie Wilcoxson.
