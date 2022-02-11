Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Kimber and Cody Rock, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 28.
Marriages
Ryan Scott Rider, 27, and Michaela Eve Osteen, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Alfred Joseph Buchanan Jr., 55, and Robyn Sherice Fulmer, 46, both of St. Joseph.
Isaiah Franklin Johnson, 23, and Anna Terese Tay, 27, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Ivy Rose Swift, 21, and Leighanna Sylvia Grace Reinert, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Blane Michael Summers, 46, and Kathy Gertrude Prososki-Large, 44, both of Dearborn, Missouri.
Ronnie Lee Martin III, 25, and Kayla Aileen Ritter, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Chance Matthew Pike, 21, and Antonietta Jose Riera Alvarado, 25, both of St. Joseph.
William Nicholas Schaffart, 42, and Camielle Danielle Hudson, 34, both of Dearborn, Missouri.
Kevin Allen Whitmer, 26, and Tabitha Mae Porter, 24, both of Highland, Kansas.
Tyler Joseph Higgins Sr., 51, and Amber Leanne Larue, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Scotty Wayne Crawford, 48, and Joanne Kloepper, 33, both of St. Joseph.
George Lucius Cleaves Jr., 79, and Susan Lu Baldridge, 75, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Danielle Rodriguez and Ricky Rodriguez.
David Allen Casares and Amy Renee Casares.
Divorce suits granted
Dylan J. Waters and Kristen N. Waters.
Jason Hogan and Priscilla Hogan.
Stacy Bougher and Randy Bougher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.