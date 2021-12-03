Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Katelynn Allen, of St. Joseph, and Christopher Thies, of Pleasanton, Kansas, a boy born Nov. 18.
Danielle and John Wachtel, both of DeKalb, Missouri, a girl born on Nov. 21.
Mercede Cannon and Nahum Melville, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Nov. 22.
Toni and Cory Bonea, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Nov. 23.
Brittany Mace and Trai Limley, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Nov. 23.
Kelly and Patrick Friga, both of Bethany, Missouri, a girl born Nov. 25.
Amie and Trent Rice, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Nov. 25.
Jamie and Tom Davidson, both of Grant City, Missouri, a boy born Nov. 29.
Devon and William Kariker, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Nov. 29.
Marriages
Michelle Therese Scheu, 29, and Alyssa Rochelle Roberts, 28, both of Rushville, Missouri.
Alan William Martin, 57, and Kyla Marie Simonson, 46, both of St. Joseph.
Jack Gary Snavely III, 58, and Melissa Kate Grandgenett, 48, both of St. Joseph.
Andrew Christian Sandberg, 27, and Angelika Dean Singian, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Jessica Swartz and Quinton Swartz.
Misty Seipel and Kevin Seipel.
Kelsee Grubb and Kenneth Grubb.
Divorce suits granted
Trica Brown and Paul Brown.
Terry Hanson and John Hanson.
