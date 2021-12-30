Marriages
John Bradley Miller, 62, and Shaya Faye Bruce, 44, both of Stanberry, Missouri.
Max Jacob McLeod, 25, and Summer Dawn Bohon, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Gunner Raymond Gatewood, 20, of Fillmore, Missouri, and Cassidy Kay Thomas, 18, of St. Joseph.
Daniel Lee Meyer, 30, and Elizabeth Ann Wolfe, 28, both of Pueblo, Colorado.
Raymond Hernandez Martinez, 52, and Donna May Wilson, 48, both of St. Joseph.
Rocky Steven Clemens, 38, and Christina Joy Mi Ji Bell, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Jordan Archer and Boston Archer.
Megan Bodde and Michael Bodde.
Katrina Lindstrom and Chet Lindstrom.
Julie Dudley and Travis Dudley.
James Olney and Melysa Olney.
Shelby Robinson and Ledorian Robinson.
Divorce suits granted
Wanda Wimmer-Womble and Gerald Womble.
Tyler Turner and Ibon Turner.
