Marriages
Christopher James Brown, 37, and Holly Grace Hurd, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Michael Shane Rudder, 49, and Heather Renee Brashears, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Jonathan Dakota Wertin, 20, of Lawrence, Kansas, and Raiven Rain Brushwood, 19, of St. Joseph.
Nathanial Clayton Cagg, 25, and Sarah Linda Hurd, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Gary Lee Richey Jr., 46, and Mandy Lynn Hacker, 40, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits granted
Albert Goolsby and Lori Goolsby.
