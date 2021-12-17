Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Victoria and Tyler Schwader, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Dec. 10.
Megan and Ike DeKam, both of Cameron, Missouri, a girl born Dec. 13.
Marriages
Edward Dwayne Kunzler, 64, and Lisa Renee Hyatt, 56, both of St. Joseph.
Taylor Donald Haupt, 30, and Lauren Nicole Black, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Chad Michael Bradford, 50, and Jamie Christine Worthwine, 47, both of Faucett, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
Dakota Milliken and Kaeli Milliken.
Justice Salyer and Kanyon Salyer.
Aritzi Rodriguez and Joshua Lipsey.
Ashley McKinney and Ted McKinney.
Chasity Michaels and Aaron Michaels.
Megan Toth and Cameron Toth.
Divorce suits granted
Molly Lehman and Darryl Lehman.
Quentin Yocam and Joyce Yocam.
Ricky Thompson and Elizabeth Thompson.
Dakota Rigby and Jenniffer Rigby.
William Windham and Stephanie Windham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.