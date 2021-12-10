Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Heather and Caleb Gentry, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Nov. 22.
Cymberleigh and Joshua Starke, both of Savannah, Missouri, a girl born Dec. 1.
Marriages
Charles Larry Willard Jr., 56, and Becky Lynn Perdue, 59, both of St. Joseph.
John Lafayette Derennaux III, 44, and Angel Cassie Derennaux, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Rodney Dean McCan Jr., 37, and Brittany Shea Mace, 39, both of St. Joseph.
Kevin Lee Allman, 26, and Jazmine Montana Williams, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Alexander Scott Bridges, 31, and Ashley Lynn Rich, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Kevin Ross Kelly, 60, and Angela Lynn Jones, 56, both of St. Joseph.
James John Knight, 37, and Margaret Elaine Goodman, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Kevin Kulwinder Sekhon, 51, of St. Charles, Missouri, and Tanja Wiener, 36, of St. Joseph.
Michael Richard Brown, 29, of St. Joseph, and Kenley Suzanne Fones, 22, of Helena, Missouri.
Randy Dean Meers Jr., 38, and Cortney Marie Bennington, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Bryan Lee McDaniel, 45, and Sabrina Leann Gray, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Jared Taylor Cavin, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Gwendolyn Renee Lawson, 36, of Edgerton, Missouri.
Cesar Augusto Escobar Calderon, 34, and Kerri Lynne Rebel, 50, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Ervin Crouch and Glenda Crouch.
Marcella Smith and Toby Smith.
James Polaski and Lisa Polaski.
Divorce suits granted
Angela Bennett and Stacy Bennett.
Laura Engnell and Brent Engnell.
Shayla McAlister and Dakoda McAlister.
Jamie Quinn and James Quinn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.