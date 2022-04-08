Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Erica and Derek Davison, both of Savannah, Missouri, a girl born April 6.
Marriages
Jeremiah Jordan Reinert, 21, and Jenika Diane Hergott, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Caedyn Allan Wayne Pfeifer, 21, and Christon Lee Marie Solomon, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Chaden David Brandt, 24, and Carsten Mckenzie Warner, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Cody Eugene Sprague, 24, and Mikaela Rene Kreidler, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Dillon Jamal Hayes, 27, and Joyeuse Amida Shabani Mushatsi, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Samuel Wylie Darnell, 26, and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Trenary, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Bradley James Apodaca, 32, and Jaime Lynn Copeland, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Daniel James Baker, 27, and Dawna Marie Kelly, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Fred Lawrence Weems, 69, and Xiaoying Goodrick, 52, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Eric Clark and Nicole Clark.
Jennifer Garrett and Harley Garrett.
Catalina Poling and Devin Poling.
Paige Dewey and Jared Dewey.
Cayce Salgado and Cesar Salgado.
