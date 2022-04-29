Vitals placeholder
Marriages

Richard Paul Kay Jr., 34, and Mindy Sue Puckett, 39, both of St. Joseph.

Matthew Patrick McCullough, 26, and Mackenzie Lynn Browning, 26, both of St. Joseph.

Eddy Jose Ortiz Castro, 41, and Margi Alida Arrage Pirela, 40, both of St. Joseph.

Lindsey Nichole Holcomb, 33, and Michelle Ann Harris, 51, both of St. Joseph.

George Joseph Huffman IV, 51, and Jailee Marie Rogers, 23, both of Agency, Missouri.

Cody Lee Lewis, 28, and Kolbie Dakota Healey, 25, both of St. Joseph.

Tristan Leon Allen, 24, and Kelsy Jo Sparks, 23, both of St. Joseph.

Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 30, and Tania Nanishi Perez Torres, 27, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

Jeromie Frost and Linsey Frost.

Jeremy McGinley and Stacie McGinley.

