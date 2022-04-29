Vital statistics for April 30 Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MarriagesRichard Paul Kay Jr., 34, and Mindy Sue Puckett, 39, both of St. Joseph.Matthew Patrick McCullough, 26, and Mackenzie Lynn Browning, 26, both of St. Joseph.Eddy Jose Ortiz Castro, 41, and Margi Alida Arrage Pirela, 40, both of St. Joseph.Lindsey Nichole Holcomb, 33, and Michelle Ann Harris, 51, both of St. Joseph.George Joseph Huffman IV, 51, and Jailee Marie Rogers, 23, both of Agency, Missouri.Cody Lee Lewis, 28, and Kolbie Dakota Healey, 25, both of St. Joseph.Tristan Leon Allen, 24, and Kelsy Jo Sparks, 23, both of St. Joseph.Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 30, and Tania Nanishi Perez Torres, 27, both of St. Joseph.Divorce suits filedJeromie Frost and Linsey Frost.Jeremy McGinley and Stacie McGinley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divorce Suit St. Joseph Gail Jimenez John Jimenez Brittany Humble Thomas Christiansen Dustin Nauman Jimmie Mckay Jr. Heather Bolonyi Suite Donald Bennett Iii Julie Bennett Hector Tamayo Quevedo Mayra Barney Requejo Kansas Amanda Hays Missouri Nicole Clark Eric Clark Harley Garrett Jennifer Garrett Catalina Poling Devin Poling Jared Dewey Michael Eaton Lauren Kathleen Curtis Amber Rae Swinney Billy Lee Nester Iii Justin Lee Mccray Jamie Hayner Charles Hayner Chelsey Phillippe Austin Pruitt Samantha Jo Davis Jennifer Miller Raymond Miller Eddie Quinton Olivia Quinton Noah Markt Amber Roberts Samantha Neff Nancy Carol Nelson John Neff Dorinda Lynn Chambers Shane Williams Scott Hall Ryann Hall Kevin Allen Whitmer Tania Nanishi Perez Torres Oscar Sanchez Garcia Jeremy Mcginley Michelle Ann Harris Stacie Mcginley Lindsey Nichole Holcomb Linsey Frost × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Angle retires after nearly 30 years with highway patrol Local News Master gardeners hold annual plant sale Public Safety Road work to close Highway 36 ramp to I-229 Government Voting dynamic could change at council meetings More Local News → 1:49 Friday Night Severe Weather Update 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
