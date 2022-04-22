Vitals placeholder
Marriages

Chance Taylor Irvan, 18, of Savannah, Missouri, and Emma Jane Vanderheyden, 18, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Allen Whitmer, 26, and Tabitha Mae Porter, 24, both of Highland, Kansas.

David Michael Desimone II, 21, and Jaycee Lynn Henderson, 23, both of Castle Rock, Colorado.

Dennis Eugene Burns, 57, and Diane Melanie Thomas, 52, both of St. Joseph.

Bradley Eugene Palmer, 38, of St. Joseph, and Megan Leigh Geier, 40, of British Columbia.

Luke Mark Bradley, 28, and Taylor Nicole Redman, 33, both of Easton, Missouri.

Thomas Lee Falkner, 57, and Sharee Ranee Jones, 55, both of St. Joseph.

Carson Jacob McPherson, 23, and Jhordan Monyiel Claire Beers, 21, both of Cosby, Missouri.

Michael Ryan Withrow, 42, of St. Joseph, and Emma Jane Holden, 42, of Didcot, England.

Elijah John White, 23, and Dorinda Lynn Chambers, 28, both of St. Joseph.

Joshua Brian Taber, 30, and Brittany Rennee Andrews, 33, both of St. Joseph.

Amy Michelle Blattel, 50, and Melissa Kaye Mace, 57, both of St. Joseph.

Scott Douglas Waisner, 69, and Nancy Carol Nelson, 70, both of St. Joseph.

Brandon Tyler Kay, 30, and Ruth Allison Schowengerdt, 38, both of St. Joseph.

Carson Montgomery Field, 23, and Lacey Lynn Owens, 22, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

Amber Roberts and Noah Markt.

Samantha Neff and John Neff.

Katelyn Radtka and Nicholas Radtka.

Leandra Peregrine and Andrew Peregrine.

Chonte Williams and Shane Williams.

Divorce suits granted

Ryann Hall and Scott Hall.

Brittany Dodge and David Guess.

