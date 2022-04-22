Vital statistics for April 23 Apr 22, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MarriagesChance Taylor Irvan, 18, of Savannah, Missouri, and Emma Jane Vanderheyden, 18, of Kansas City, Missouri.Kevin Allen Whitmer, 26, and Tabitha Mae Porter, 24, both of Highland, Kansas. David Michael Desimone II, 21, and Jaycee Lynn Henderson, 23, both of Castle Rock, Colorado.Dennis Eugene Burns, 57, and Diane Melanie Thomas, 52, both of St. Joseph.Bradley Eugene Palmer, 38, of St. Joseph, and Megan Leigh Geier, 40, of British Columbia.Luke Mark Bradley, 28, and Taylor Nicole Redman, 33, both of Easton, Missouri.Thomas Lee Falkner, 57, and Sharee Ranee Jones, 55, both of St. Joseph.Carson Jacob McPherson, 23, and Jhordan Monyiel Claire Beers, 21, both of Cosby, Missouri.Michael Ryan Withrow, 42, of St. Joseph, and Emma Jane Holden, 42, of Didcot, England.Elijah John White, 23, and Dorinda Lynn Chambers, 28, both of St. Joseph.Joshua Brian Taber, 30, and Brittany Rennee Andrews, 33, both of St. Joseph.Amy Michelle Blattel, 50, and Melissa Kaye Mace, 57, both of St. Joseph. Scott Douglas Waisner, 69, and Nancy Carol Nelson, 70, both of St. Joseph.Brandon Tyler Kay, 30, and Ruth Allison Schowengerdt, 38, both of St. Joseph.Carson Montgomery Field, 23, and Lacey Lynn Owens, 22, both of St. Joseph.Divorce suits filedAmber Roberts and Noah Markt.Samantha Neff and John Neff.Katelyn Radtka and Nicholas Radtka.Leandra Peregrine and Andrew Peregrine.Chonte Williams and Shane Williams.Divorce suits grantedRyann Hall and Scott Hall.Brittany Dodge and David Guess. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divorce Suit St. Joseph Gail Jimenez John Jimenez Brittany Humble Thomas Christiansen Dustin Nauman Jimmie Mckay Jr. Heather Bolonyi Suite Donald Bennett Iii Julie Bennett Hector Tamayo Quevedo Mayra Barney Requejo Kansas Amanda Hays Missouri Nicole Clark Eric Clark Harley Garrett Jennifer Garrett Catalina Poling Devin Poling Jared Dewey Michael Eaton Lauren Kathleen Curtis Amber Rae Swinney Billy Lee Nester Iii Justin Lee Mccray Jamie Hayner Charles Hayner Chelsey Phillippe Austin Pruitt Samantha Jo Davis Jennifer Miller Raymond Miller Eddie Quinton Olivia Quinton Noah Markt Amber Roberts Samantha Neff Nancy Carol Nelson John Neff Dorinda Lynn Chambers Shane Williams Scott Hall Ryann Hall Kevin Allen Whitmer × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News 1:03 Local News Interim CEO offers optimistic outlook on Mosaic 2:20+2 Education Foster explains approach as new board president 2:02 Local News Missouri Western esports program hosts 24-hour charity livestream 0:52 Education Students illustrate applied learning at MWSU project showcase More Local News → 0:49 The Weekend Is NOT A Washout 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
