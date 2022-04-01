Marriages
Brian Jerry Deatherage, 50, and Dawn Michelle Moutray, 57, both of St. Joseph.
Thomas Dylan Sheets, 23, and Breanna Lee Miller, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Rocky Dale Gillpatrick II, 33, and Heather Elaine Thompson, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Michael Aaron Starke, 37, and Dana Lynn Baxter, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Towanda Jean Isaacs, 51, and Kandilyn Dawn McGinnis, 52, both of Union Star, Missouri.
Samuel David Hudson, 22, and Leah Renee Brock, 21, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Shain Coy Thompson, 26, and Chelsea Rayann Keeney, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Ryan Patrick Beaver, 25, and Hannah Beth Wilson, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Trenton R. Small, 42, and Jessica Nichole Vega Giraldi, 31, both of Wathena, Kansas.
Jonathon Rocco Donham, 23, of Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Madison Elizabeth Crotty, 28, of St. Joseph.
Tyler Scott Kyle, 26, and Jennifer Nicole Renee Siler, 26, both of Lenexa, Kansas.
Aaron Michael Stucker, 32, and Elizabeth Ann Abel, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suite filed
Mandy Cochran and Troy Cochran.
Julie Bennett and Donald Bennett III.
Santina Campbell and Brian Campbell.
Lauren Pritchett and Mathew Pritchett.
Miranda Karst and Sean Karst.
Divorce suits granted
Mayra Barney Requejo and Hector Tamayo Quevedo.
Amanda Hays and Robert Hays.
