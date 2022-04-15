Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Lindee and Ryan Horn, both of Gower, Missouri, a boy born April 12.
Marriages
James Edward Drew Goodwin, 40, and Merlynne Janessa Hughes, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Cole Austin Pruitt, 32, and Samantha Jo Davis, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Justin Lee McCray, 34, and Amber Rae Swinney, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Tre Von Ramone Graves, 20, and Rebecca Lynn Uribe, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Mason Michael Eaton, 21, and Lauren Kathleen Curtis, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Billy Lee Nester III, 31, and Sarah Nicole Lawhon, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Jonathan Shaw and Rachel Shaw.
Angele Schellhorn and Samuel Schellhorn.
Jaclyn Ripley and Deryck Ripley.
Olivia Quinton and Eddie Quinton.
Raymond Miller and Jennifer Miller.
Divorce suits grantedJamie Hayner and Charles Hayner.
Tarra Thompson and Chelsey Phillippe.
