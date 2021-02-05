Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Christina Ramsey and Jeffery Jones Jr., both of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 27.
Bobbi and Colby Mowry, both of Savannah, Missouri, a girl born Feb. 2.
Marriage licenses
John Andrew Whitmore, 40, and Kayla Ann Marie Foth, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Robert Reid Atkinson Jr., 43, and Stephanie Ann Crowell, 38, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Rodney C. Malotte and Michelle Malotte.
Tabitha M. Milbourn and Donald K. Milbourn.
Candi S. Delong and Danny A. Delong.
Amir Zaheer and Tonya L. Brant.
Divorce suits granted
Cassandra R. Fitzwater and Paul V. Fitzwater.
Donald W. Depriest and Jan L. Depriest.
James A. Merrow and Stacy L. Merrow.
Frances J. Mills and Jason D. Mills.
Vickie L. Etter and Zachary A. Etter.
Kara J. Smith and Brittany D. Smith.
Deborah J. Hill and Thomas A. Hill.
Mandi Wilson and Travis Wilson.
Michelle D. Davis and Michael Davis.
Katrina L. Van Acker and Jaryn B. Van Acker.