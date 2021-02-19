Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Jada and Nicholas Candler, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Feb. 11.
Tayler Neely and Gage Herring, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Feb. 12.
Kendra and Jeffrey Kerns Jr., both of Cosby, Missouri, a girl born Feb. 16.
Marriage licenses
Keith Richard Beers, 34, and Kara Lee Erikson, 33, both of Easton, Missouri.
Pren Barrnett Ross, 56, of Grant City, Missouri, and Victoria Rae Montemayor, 51, of St. Joseph.
Auston Lee Dawson, 24, of Elwood, Kansas, and Misti Sue Higginbotham, 23, of Troy, Kansas.
Christopher Kyle Leach, 32, of St. Joseph, and Joanna Marble, 26, of Gallatin, Missouri.
Louis Franklin Rice, 38, and Jenny Lynn Boeh, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Kaitlynn McCray and Grant E. McCray.
Charles Simpson and Melissa Simpson.
Lois Hahn-Zuniga and Mario Zuniga.
Divorce suits granted
Jorge Llanas and Guadalupe Rodriguez Bermal.
Amilcar Funes and Maribel Sotelo.
Rosmery Gonzalez Lazaro and Yosvany Mesa.
Stacia Radke and Zachary Radke.