Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Terisha Lopez and Timothy Hogan, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Nov. 6.
Lauren and Wil Anderson, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Nov. 30.
Kayla Jincks and Justin Faugut, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Nov. 30.
Marriage licenses
Tyler Bradley Wood, 21, and Kennedy Rae Hibbs, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Mandi Wilson and Travis Wilson.
Divorce suits granted
Shannon D. Chance and Lindsay K. Chance.
Samantha J. Clark and Whitney R. Clark.
Jordan D. Tillman and Lakeya K. Hyler.
Laura L. Burnam and Russell J. Burnam.