Births
Brittany Fanning and Justin Hockaday, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Dec. 13.
Marriage licenses
Grant Michael Thrasher, 24, and Alexis Renee Boyles, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Nicklaus Max Hanlan, 23, of St. Joseph, and Madisun Tressa Conard, 22, of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Jonathan Allen Barnett, 36, and Fleisha Ann Williams, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Eddie Ray Dykes, 65, and Dianna Lynn Collings, 64, both of St. Joseph.
Amanda Sue Gibson, 36, and Trinity Lane Malott, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Josten Nicholas Hailey, 22, and Samantha Jeanne Sewell, 19, both of Norfolk, Virginia.
Aaron Michael Williams, 29, and Kayla Aileen Ritter, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Whitney Pechman and Alexander Pechman.
Gracella Cooper and Samuel C. Toe.
Kelsy M. Robinson and Christopher D. Robinson.
Peggy Ebling and Leslie Ebling.
Gregory Dahms and Kacie Dahms.
Divorce suits granted
Angela M. Mejia and Bradley J. Mejia.
Ashten Gilliard and Anastasia Gilliard.
Kathryn A. Linder and John D. Linder.
Alissa R. Garcia and Decemberly Garcia.
Jheri L. Dilley and Joshua R. Dilley.
Sheldon Spurgeon and Amanda Spurgeon.
Charity R. Dunster and Jeffery Dunster.
Randy D. Barton and Deborah L. Barton.
Samuel G. Brady and Donna E. Brady.
Holly M. Trotter and John M. Trotter.
Ashley R. Hecker and Tiffany S. Seniceros.
Evangeline Thompson and Valon L. Thompson.