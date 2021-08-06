Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Kayle Helfery and Chris Hunt, both of St. Joseph, a girl born July 5.
Marriages
Charles Stephen Justice, 69, and Sharon Elaine Hughes, 75, both of St. Joseph.
Corey Ryan Mace, 29, and Debra Nichole King, 29, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Charles Andre Cooper Jr., 35, and Jessica Brooke Skeen, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Tanner Houston Davis, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Acree, 29, both of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Shantel Dawn O’Banion, 27, and Sandra Renee Pearman, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Cody Lee Boswell, 29, and Kennize Rashal Gray, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Darrel Frederick Huitt Johnson, 39, and Ceara Tiffany Renee Reynolds, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Patrick Michael Grace, 47, and Jacklyn Louise Keeney, 41, both of St. Joseph.
Michael Vincent Castor, 26, and Sarah Therese Aberer, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Tyler Allen Peters, 25, and Hilary Maxine Helton, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Ezekiel Scot Sargent, 21, of St. Joseph, and James Finley Reid, 19, of Fort Stewart, Georgia.
Shane O’Dell Hakes, 39, and Morgan Elizabeth Berry, 40, both of St. Joseph.
Frederick Joseph Scholtz, 64, and Cathy Ann Smith, 63, both of St. Joseph.
Austin Lee Perry Goacher, 33, and Samantha Marie Stains, 38, both of St. Joseph.
Kevin Dewayne Weekley, 49, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Rajae Zouitni, 32, of
St. Joseph.
Melvin Phillip Hunter, 67, and Alice Mae Turner, 55, both of St. Joseph.
Clarence Michael Miller, 44, of St. Joseph, and Daniell Dawn Andres, 32, of Wathena, Kansas.
Brad Alan Douglas, 27, and Sarah Elizabeth Schlider, 26, both of League City, Texas.
Divorce suits filed
Wanda Wimmer-Womble and Gerald Womble.
Jamie Quinn and James Quinn.
Brittney Watkins and Spencer Watkins.
Alma Clark and Melinda Barnwell-Clark.
Kattie Tyes and Jeneal Tyes.
Dylan Waters and Kristen Waters.
Divorce suits granted
Cindy Thompson and William Thompson.
