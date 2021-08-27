Marriages
Corey James Coburn, 27, and Faith Patricia Beier, 27, both of Desoto, Kansas.
Aitor Reparaz Illa, 29, and Olaya Garrido Rivas, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Gage Allen Robison, 21, and Julie Lynn Smith, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Edgar Hoak, 23, and Racheal Suzanne Johnson, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Bobbie Eugene Martin Sr., 42, and Angelyn Kay Coder, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Juan Rhadames Mubarak II, 45, of Licking, Missouri, Brittany Nicole White, 32, of St. Joseph.
Joel Scott Robinson, 40, and Toni Michelle Armstrong, 40, both of St. Joseph.
Gregory Joseph Payette, 81, Margaret Ann Redmond, 77, both of St. Joseph.
Robert Nelson Cornelius, 71, and Linda Lucille Seek, 71, both of Stewartsville, Missouri.
Mason Tyler Biles, 20, and Mariah Lynn Hass, 20, both of King City, Missouri.
Jeremy Wayne Schuetz, 33, of Hiawatha, Kansas, and Amanda Lynne Davis, 33, of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Perry Milbourn and Lauren Waterbury.
Keith Focht and Jessica Focht.
Norman Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie.
Tyler Turner and Ibon Turner.
Trica Brown and Paul Brown.
Divorce suits granted
Allison Kreifels and Cody Kreifels.
Megan Stickley and Tristan Stickley.
