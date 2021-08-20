Marriages
Nicholas Carl Stuber, 36, and Daira Dyane Reece, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Dillon Wayne Sonderegger, 26, and Taya Breanna Riediger, 24, both of Union Star, Missouri.
Brycen Cole McCollum, 27, and Madison Paige Hall, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Den Riel Colli, 24, and Brooke Nicole Jagodzinski, 26, both of Converse, Texas.
Max Alexander Kirchhoff, 30, and Tabitha Renee Chmidling, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Jack Harold Johnson, 66, and Lori Sue McLaughlin, 59, both of La Vista, Nebraska.
Thomas Lee Huitt-Johnson, 30, and Katelyn Dawn Canon, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Brandon Lee Buckles, 30, and Alyssa Marie Stout, 27, both of Country Club Village, Missouri.
Roy Richard Norman, 55, and Jill Claudia Otto, 56, both of Homewood, Illinois.
Chai Alexander Wilson, 28, and Chanelle Monique Hall, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Daniel Duane Thompson, 51, and Stephanie Ranee Rodriquez, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Bobby Josiah Smith, 22, and Amanda Kay Ragland, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Zinn Carl Decker III, 25, and Ashlynn Elizabeth Owens, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Nicholas Brandon Dykes, 39, of St. Joseph, and Farren Nichole Dykes, 34, of Tarkio, Missouri.
Christopher John Brown, 22, and Chasity Leann Hughes, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Jack Stickley and Lisa Stickley.
Candi Delong and Danny Delong.
Ashley Kleckner and Mathew Kleckner.
Albert Goolsby and Lori Goolsby.
Darrin Kurtz and Mary Kurtz.
Cecil Hawkins and Darnneska Hawkins.
Amanda Fattig and Michael Fattig.
Dzifa Peregrine and Michael Peregrine.
Teri Munyon and Gary Munyon.
Albert Donaldson and Whitney Donaldson.
Rhonda Hudson and Robert Hudson.
Rebecca Cain and Todd Cain.
Divorce suits granted
Andrew Curry and Jackie Donaldson.
Haley Moore and Shawn Moore.
Rodney Malotte and Michelle Malotte.
Colby Bradford and Katie Bradford.
Michelle Gann and Brick Gann.
Lucien Wilgens and Myrlene Mereus.
Andrew Nold and Megan Nold.
