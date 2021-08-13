Marriages
Andrew Linus Euler, 29, and Breanna Lynn Smith, 24, both of Wathena, Kansas.
Cole Michael Hol, 29, and Randa Lynn Ebling, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Noah Stephan Smith, 21, and Farley Janee Sample, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Deshon Michael Lee Sr., 23, and Hannah Nicole Wilson, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Kevin Dewitt Hulett, 49, and Julie Claire King, 46, both of St. Joseph.
Jacob Anthony David Bahr, 22, and Molly Elizabeth Michalski, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Cody Allen Leslie, 26, and Marissa Morgan Jochem, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Ryan Michael Addington, 45, and Joyce Nicole Lockhart, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Dennis Sanford Smith, 61, and Barbara Lou Wilson, 61, both of St. Joseph.
Daniel Lee Baker, 33, and Breann Lacee Baker, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Seth Charles Bembrick, 23, and Tamia Rae Stillman, 22, both of Wathena, Kansas.
Cory Daniel Waters, 28, and Corissa Joann Myers, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Adam David Brown, 27, and Nahjae Charnele Bordelon, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Jordan Dwayne Tillman Sr., 29, and Carrie Lynn Stewart, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Juan Gerardo Rojo, 22, and Kimberly Gonzalez, 24, both of St. Joseph.
John Thomas Zane Whitmore, 21, and Megan Taylor Schlochtermeier, 28, both of Overland Park, Kansas.
Divorce suits filed
Dakota Rigby and Jennifer Rigby.
Daniel Hudgins and Jonna Hudgins.
Elmer Smith and Laura Smith.
Divorce suits granted
Christina Becker and Daniel Becker.
Travis Weaver and Kayla Weaver.
Tabatha Tracy and Clifton Tracy.
Chad Salsbury and Bernadette Salsbury.
