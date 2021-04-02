Marriages
Raymond Leroy Corkins, 46, and Jacquelyn Lyannette McKnight, 36, both of Weston, Missouri.
Jamie Lee Sollars, 49, and Brandy Lynn Kemmer, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Josiah Christopher Mical Godbey, 28, and Kirby Lee Hoerrmann, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Jeffery Scott Saverino, 55, and Marnie Michelle Cordonnier, 52, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph David Donaldson, 37, and Amanda Lynn Horton, 33, both of Rushville, Missouri.
Corie Blake Caraway, 29, and Taylor Rene Jestes, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Adam Michael Vollstedt, 33, and Danielle Marie Pike, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Anthony Ray Zahner, 35, and Alissa Renee Johnson, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Thomas Ray Mayse, 45, and Lanette Louise Cabrera, 50, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Robert S. Harper and Amanda M. Barnes.
Tisha R. Bowers and Timothy W. Bowers.
John Cox and Traci Cox.
Dawt Sung and Thang Cem.
Emily-Bell Jimenez and Pedro Jimenez.
Sarah Duin and Jay Duin.
Christopher J. Juhl and Sarah A. Juhl.
Divorce suits granted
Laura B. Jones and Shannon D. Jones.
Kaleb A. Denton and Tracey A. Denton.
Brant A. Haskey and Kelly L. Haskey.
Danika L. Emanuel and Brent L. Emanuel.
Brittany R. Hamilton and Mackenzie R. Mota.
Jessica M. Williams and Telly L. Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.