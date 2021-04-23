Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Shawnetta and Christopher Rice, both of St. Joseph, a boy born April 18.
Kyley Dixon and Joseph Huff, both of St. Joseph, a girl born April 21.
Marriages
Austin Jo Puckett, 34, and Whitney Ann Everett, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Austin Matthew Wertz, 26, and Erin Elizabeth Mead, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Brian Duane Hill, 43, and Angela Rae Wells, 42, both of St. Joseph.
Matthew Leonard Briggs, 52, and Veronica Lynn Hahn, 47, both of Lincoln, Nebraska.
James Brian Wright, 52, and Jamie Lynn Ledkins, 48, both of St. Joseph.
Benjamin Louis Constable, 42, and Amber June Bodenhamer, 38, both of St. Joseph.
Daryl William Smith, 40, and Ann Marie Kay Mason, 33, both of King City, Missouri.
Gabriel Michael Stohr, 35, of St. Joseph and Michelle May Holloway, 27, of Cameron, Missouri.
Mason Scott Cedarquist, 25, of Lawrence, Kansas, and Mara Grace Irene Natasha Schlichting, 24, of St. Joseph.
Zachary Jason Connery, 29, and Tracy Jean O’Dell, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Ricky Thompson and Elizabeth Thompson.
Angela Zent and
James Zent Sr.
Timothy Ebling and
Charity Ebling.
Divorce suits granted
Jessica Blanton and
James Blanton.
Kelly Jarrett and
Frank Jarrett.
Tina Pike and Trevor Pike.
Amir Zaheer and Tonya Brant.
Clell O. Hansen and Rebecca J. Hansen.
