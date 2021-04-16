Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Brianna Modlin and Travis Beaver, both of St. Joseph, a girl born April 8.
Marriages
Jay Christian Painter, 27, and Janet Sue Wade, 42, both of St. Joseph.
Christopher William Despain, 30, and Kaitlin Nicole Randolph, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Tyler Lee Carter, 27, and Kayla Noel Woodard, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Charles Richard Couldry, 77, and Alice Elizabeth Deatherage, 77, both of St. Joseph.
Shaun Patrick Daly, 43, and Rebecca Lynn Turner, 49, both of St. Joseph.
Colton Keith Egbert, 21, and Malissa Marie Hafley, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Jarrod Tyler Epperson, 22, and Amber Kaitlan Espinoza, both of St. Joseph.
Richard Joseph Connelly, 63, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Vikki Lynn Klanderman, 63, of Gower, Missouri.
T.S. Sana, 27, and Eileen Reyes, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Nathan Shawn Davies, 20, and Lauren Elizabeth Wilson, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Dominique Bigelow and
Nathan Bigelow.
Brandy Sell and Leland Sell.
Amanda Cook and Chris Cook.
Jamie Drake and Kenneth Drake.
Divorce suits granted
Lois Hahn-Zuniga and Mario Zuniga.
Dana Phillips and Roy Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.