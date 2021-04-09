Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Kori and Bobby Hughes, both of St. Joseph, a boy born April 5.
Marriage licenses
Scott Wayne Meszaros, 31, and Austyn Elizabeth Langston, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Jonathan Michael Keene, 25, and Kaela Sue Fritts, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Bryson Paul Burley, 25, and Kadi Jean Lynn Halamar, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Larry William Forister, 53, and Sarah Marie Goodman, 38, both of St. Joseph.
Shar Dawn Whitten, 20, and Chandra Lynn Lopez, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Devon Storm Morris, 23, and Lillian Rose Mollus, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Thomas Joseph Flaska, 46, and Corinne Marie Ridens, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Daniel Aaron Knipstein, 24, and Stephanie Denise Fox, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Michael Amos, 34, and Marissa Nichole Nelson, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Cameron Key Fore, 30, and Ciara Danielle Allen, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Noah James Metcalf, 21, and Kari Michelle Miller, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Ciera Zimmerman and Dakota Zimmerman.
Rhonda L. Farmer and Frederic L. Farmer.
Tiffany D. Mendoza and Chris A. Mendoza.
Angela Kline-Couch and Christopher Couch.
Shirley Post and Michael Post.
Michael A. McCoy and Kristina L. McCoy.
Divorce suits granted
Danika L. Emanuel and Brent L. Emanuel.
Catalina M. King and Adam D. King.
Kahlon Palmer and Bethany Palmer.
Andrew Hicks and Miranda Hicks.
Megan Crowe and Shane Crowe.
Hayley Alders and Clyde Alders.
