Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Emily McFarland and Casey Holmes, of St. Joseph, a girl born May 12.
Marriages
Larry Gene Hardy, 71, of St. Joseph, and Deborah Sue Brewer, 65, of Savannah, Missouri.
Harrison Lee Stover, 31, and Laci Ja Barnett, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Tristin Michael Waggoner, 25, and Phyllis Charisse Keith, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Douglas James Lawler, 52, and Mandy J. Forret, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Brandon Lee Fredrich, 34, and Lora Christine Melendez, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Christopher Michael Lollar, 35, and Tara Marie Johnson, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Gregory Hahn Leighton, 71, of New Market, Iowa, and Bonnie Louise Cox, 66, of St. Joseph.
Trevor Austin Bertoncino, 23, and Jessica Angelique Guinn, 23, both of St. Joseph.
James Brendan Tandy, 25, of Independence, Missouri, and Angela Sue Easter, 24, of St. Joseph.
Shelby Lane Huffman, 21, and Jessica Deeanna Erickson, 22, both of Helena, Missouri.
William Horace Showell III, 40, and Melody Lee Herring, 40, both of St. Joseph.
Ismael Munoz, 28, and David Wayne Carter Jr., 31, both of St. Joseph.
Andrew Scott Roberts, 34, and Danielle Nichole Joyce, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Cindy Thompson and William Thompson.
Amiee Maul and Christopher Maul.
Stephanie Gwinn and Jayson Gwinn.
Goldie Burgess and Jim Burgess.
Andrew Curry and Jackie Donaldson.
Kelly Harris and Eric Harris.
Colby Bradford and Katie Bradford.
Miranda Walker and Cartel Walker.
Eric Martorelli and Shelly Martorelli.
Divorce suits granted
Rebecca Thomas and Daniel Thomas.
Dominique Bigelow and Nathan
Bigelow.
Gracella Cooper and Samuel Toe.
Christy Faulkner and Christopher Faulkner.
Grady Heberlee and Jill Heberlee.
