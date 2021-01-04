Thefts reported
by businesses Dec. 26 to 30
Dillard’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Winsupply Company, 818 S. Sixth St., burglary.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Culver’s Hawkins 66, 6401 Memorial Highway.
South Belt Auto Mart, 2210 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Anderson Ford Auto Group, 819 S. Belt Highway, items stolen at 806 S. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
U.S. Oil, 601 S. 22nd St.
Off Broadway Shoes, 3702 Frederick Ave.
Northwest Health Services, 5001 Lake Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported
Dec. 26 to 30
Eric Ybarra, Donna, Texas, items stolen at 611 Angelique St.
Michelle R. Conard, no address provided, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6513 S. Ninth St.
Jonathan Michael Kerns, 810 Garden St., vehicle stolen at 4510 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Bryce A. Gillenwater, 1421 N. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Mary Catherine Caskey, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 4219 Greystone Drive.
Billy L. Schrupp, 702 N. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen at 2630 S. 10th St.
Emma Irene Dwyer, 6315 Grant St., items stolen from residence.
Jacob E. Jonas, 1708 N. Second St., burglary and vehicle theft at residence.
Donald William Thomas, 2609 Andrew Court, burglary.
Barbara K. Jayne, 1217 Corby St., items stolen from residence.
Heather Leigh Fields, 301 N. 16th St., vehicle stolen.
Alanna A. Nalual, 6201 Sherman St., items stolen at 111 Sycamore St.
Jimmy Dale Masoner, 5518 Miller Road, items stolen from residence.
Eric M. Felt, 2214 N. Seventh St., items stolen from residence.
Bruce D. Jeschke, Troy, Kansas, vehicle stolen t 503 S. Belt Highway.
Kelly Scott Kennedy, 1610 N. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen.
Vicky Jean Giffin, 4618 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.
Jeffery R. Carter, 1214 Midyett Road, vehicle stolen.
William R. Ray, 3602 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Angela M. Reagan, 3007 Jules St., items stolen from vehicle.
Jessica Marie Kunzler, 1201 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Erica Lynn Robinson, 332 Michigan Ave., burglary.
Richard Michael Unland, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 5002 Gene Field Road.
Pearl Elaine Haag, 1 Stonecrest, vehicle stolen at 2807 Sherman Ave.
Kelsey D. Proffit, 712 S. Tenth St., vehicle stolen.
Corey M. Hale, Ray, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 2106 Riverside Road.
Timothy O’Brian Zorn, 2524 Lucille Ave., items stolen at 5004 N. Mission Drive.
Jessica Dyan Pavlisin, Easton, Missouri, items stolen at 901 Heartland Drive.
Linda G. Day, 1715 Lion Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Suzette Rose, 3823 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
Jordan Luke Reddy, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1214 Angelique St.
Jarrett W. Rowland, 6322 Morris St., vehicle stolen.
Amanda N. Valencia, 2323 Jules St., vehicle stolen at 700 S.W. Lower Lake Road.
Hannah S. Parker, 5542 S. Second St., items stolen from residence.
Michael C. Johnson, 3426 Auburn Drive, burglary.
Vandalism reported
Dec. 26 to 30
Shauna Nicole Barron, 2401 Meadow Trail.
Green Hill Grocery, 7014 King Hill Ave.
Victoria I. Reiff, Atchison, Kansas, destruction of property at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Cindy R. Beems, 406 W. Poulin St., destruction of property at 1208 N. Sixth St.
Mark B. Beems Jr., 406 W. Poulin St., destruction of property at 1208 N. Sixth St.
Kelly R. Tracy, 2018 Jones St.
Kimberley Renee Vaughn, 2604 Lafayette St.
Danielle Rae McGaughy 2508 N. Leonard Road.
Steven C. Warner, 2203 Bateley St.
Alexandrea E. Danyluck, 307 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Cara A. Stone, 1213 Charles St., destruction of property at 3009 Bristol St.