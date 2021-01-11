Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 4 to 7
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Rue 21, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Lehr Construction, 2115 Frederick Ave., vehicle stolen at 3916 Pettis Road.
Pinnacle Electric, 2303 Highly St., vehicle stolen at 3916 Pettis Road.
Belt Alignment, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
St. Joe Distributing, 5808 Corporate Drive, items stolen at 3625 King Hill Ave.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 813 S. Belt Highway.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
Dollar General, 1702 Messanie St.
Thompson Gas, 6629 U.S. Highway 59.
SAK Construction, O’Fallon, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1001 N. Riverside Road.
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Sam’s Club, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Word of Life, 3902 N. Riverside Road.
Orscheln’s Farm and Home, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Mark’s Bobcat and Construction, 121 W. Elk St., vehicle stolen at 422 S.W. Lower Lake Road.
Thefts reported Jan. 5 to 7
Shelah Janelle Hill, 1322 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1010 W. St. Maartens Drive.
Christopher W. Conner, 2730 S. 20th St., items stolen at 3412 E. Colony Square.
Paul Harrison Asher,
116 N. 17th St., items stolen from vehicle at 2215 Union St.
Andrew Robert Davison, 309 Fleeman St., vehicle stolen.
Deborah Young, Earlybranch, South Carolina, items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Robert B. Kernes Jr., 2109 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
William Alexander Coffman, 2223 Seneca St., burglary.
Mary Rose Brotsch, 411 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle stolen.
William Lawrence Recor III, 411 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle stolen.
Stephanie M. Dilley, 2514 Jackson St., vehicle stolen at 2509 Duncan St.
Robert Joseph Manassero, 709 S. 40th St., burglary.
Billy L. Schrupp, 702 N. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen at 1817 S. Tenth St.
Richard Brett Larson, 3310 E. Devonshire Drive, items stolen from residence.
Brian M. McCartney, 1330 N. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Alexander Lee Baskins, 2614 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Colby E. Williams, 2511 St. Joseph Ave., vehicle stolen.
Darla Beth Hart, 1929 Union St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1111 Garfield Ave.
Shaun Travis Taylor, 822 W. Valley St., items stolen at 3000 Parkway A.
Cathy Ann Goodall, 2002 S. 28th St., vehicle stolen at 2021 Penn St.
Monica Maria Elena Cano, 6216 Carnegie St., vehicle stolen.
Ryan W. Vandivert, Maryville, Missouri, items stolen at 100 N. Fourth St.
Tyler Neil Martin, 2301 N. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen.
Talon Arlis Searles, 1210 Ashland Ave., burglary.
Patti Jo McKinney, 319 Blake St., items stolen at 6304 King Hill Ave.
David L. McKinney, 319 Blake St., items stolen at 6304 King Hill Ave.
Shara Louann Miller, 5214 Savannah Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kate Elizabeth Shewman, 705 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
Dan W. Dudeck, 3902 N. Riverside Road, items stolen from residence.
Dwayne Joseph Stagg, 3324 Renick St., items stolen from vehicle.
Chloe Nicole Myers-Humphrey, 1424 Ashland Ave., items stolen at 3809 Churchill Court.
Ethan Dale Sheets, 4601 S. 14th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Nancy R. Savely, 233 N. Circle Drive, items stolen at 203 S. 31st St.
Clarence E. Schickedanz, 2202 Lover’s Lane, burglary.
Vandalism reported
Jan. 4 to 8
USPS, 201 S. Eighth St.
Chelsey Nicole Fullerton, 2737 Seneca St.
Timothy DePaul Holyfield, 2737 Seneca St.
MSA Smoke Shop & Groceries, 5924 N. Belt Highway.
James A. Shouse, 1209 Powell St.
Felicia M. McCallan, Gower, Missouri, destruction of property at 2401 N. 12th St.
Jakob Benjamin Grimm, 224 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at N. Fourth and Felix Streets.
Boulevard Auto Wash, 5430 Frederick Blvd.