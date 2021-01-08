Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 30 to Jan. 4
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Tech World, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Community Action Partnership, 817 Monterey St., burglary and vehicle theft.
Thefts reported Dec. 17 to Jan. 4
Bryce Allen Walker, 3408 Ajax Road, items stolen from residence.
Caleb Glen Wheeler, Faucett, Missouri, burglary at 3800 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Steve Wohlfarth, 3800 N. Belt Highway, burglary at 3800 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Fredrick J. Wilson, 1344 Buchanan Ave., items stolen at 1300 S. 17th St.
Monty Keith Cook, 110 Harrington Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 6401 Memorial Highway.
Douglas Scott Evenson, 405 N. Third St., burglary and vehicle theft at 817 Monterey St.
William Guy Allen, 3212 Coachlight Place, vehicle stolen.
William Henry Coffman, 3010 Morningside Drive, vehicle stolen at 2223 Seneca St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 31
Caleb Glen Wheeler, Faucett, Missouri, destruction of property at 3800 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Steve Wohlfarth, 3800 N. Belt Highway, destruction of property at 3800 S. U.S. Highway 169.