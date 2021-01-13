Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 7 to 10
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Aqueous Vapor, 2304 N. Belt Highway.
Southside Car Wash, 6940 King Hill Ave.
John Rauth Construction, 2447 Patee St., items stolen from vehicle at 900 Patee St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
Grant O. Garrison, 5125 Mockingbird Lane, burglary at 2202 Jules St.
Tammy Elizabeth Godfirnon, no address provided, items stolen from vehicle at 939 N. Sixth St.
Christen Marie Turner, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Deven Alexander Jones, 809 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
Seth Avery Sassmann, Camdenton, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Patrick Christopher Knapp, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Richard O'Donald Graves, 1712 Martha St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Shelbi L. Dawson, Amazonia, Missouri, vehicle stolen at Savannah Avenue and Middleton Street.
Jeffrey Huffmon, Carrollton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1115 Elizabeth St.
Roger Neil Price, King City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 5214 Savannah Road.
Vandalism reported Jan. 7 to 9
Budget Inn, 1328 N. Belt Highway.
Lacey W. Young, 2306 S. 16th St.
Ashlei Renee Franklin, 1608 Buchanan Ave.
Darah Leeann Winslow, 216 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at N. Fourth and Felix streets.
Sharra R. Brown, 1104 Northwood Drive.