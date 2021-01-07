Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 31 to Jan. 4
Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St.
Dollar General, 3323 St. Joseph Ave.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Vincent Construction, items stolen at 5002 Gene Field Road.
Thefts reported Dec. 30 to Jan. 4
Andrew Joseph Snyder, Parkville, Missouri, items stolen at 1325 Penn St.
Christopher Todd Filley, 221 E. Hyde Park Ave., burglary at 500 Phillip St.
Samuel Jones Jr., 2408 N. Seventh St., vehicle stolen.
Genny A. Staggs, 2408 N. Seventh St., vehicle stolen.
Adam B. Chapman, 2418 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
Steven William Waller, 3318 Burnside Ave., vehicle stolen.
Gina M. Beaver, 1626 Frankie Lane, burglary and vehicle theft at residence.
Ryan J. Beaver, 1626 Frankie Lane, burglary and vehicle theft at residence.
Brice Carlyle Hollandsworth, 524 E. Kansas Ave., items stolen at 5730 Venture Ave.
Vandalism reported Jan. 4
Steven William Waller, 3318 Burnside Ave.
St. Joseph Transit, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Lisa Caroline Logan, 1906 N. 22nd St., destruction of property at 1102 N. 20th St.