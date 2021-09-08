Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 30 to Sept. 6
Horner’s Supply, 4805 Rochester Road.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Midwest Services, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Kansas City Cash & Carry, Kansas City, Missouri, robbery at S. Sixth and Hickory streets.
Phillip 66, 4510 S. 169 Highway.
Champs Sporting Goods, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Frederick Mini Mart, 1801 Frederick Ave.
Thefts reported Sept. 2 to 6
Leonard Lee, 1510 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Glen Blakley Sr., 3016 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
John Laxson, 4021 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from residence.
Charles Winder IV, 3016 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Marcell Jones, Kansas City, Missouri, robbery at S. Sixth and Hickory streets.
Tyler Violett, 2522 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
John Carroll, 3505 N. Village Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Patricia Westcott, 706 Powell St., items stolen from residence.
Patrisha Wyatt, 1311 S. 20th St., items stolen from a residence at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Stuart Cohen, 5213 Savannah Road, items stolen at 5214 Savannah Road.
Michelle Lake, 4798 S.E. State Route O, burglary at 418 S. 20th St.
Mohammed Khan, Olathe, Kansas, items stolen at 2403 Olive St.
Tiffany Galbraith, 1702 Main St., vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Terry Justus, 2429 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
John Gartland, 209 W. Hyde Park Ave., burglary.
Christopher Walden, 1901 Ashland Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 2800 Oakland Ave.
Amanda Sprague, 309 Cedar St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Jim Wright, 3221 Easton Road, vehicle stolen.
Jean Finney, Amazonia, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Fifth and Francis streets.
Dakota Summers, 1109 S. 28th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jessica Golden, 3326 Primrose Lane, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Brian Thomas, 2502 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
William Beaver, 3030 S.W. Warnick Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4725 Easton Road.
Ralph Caples, 5006 Valley Lane, vehicle stolen.
Nikolaus Scales, 201 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Gregg Bowen, 1806 Sixth Ave., burglary.
Lorie Hansen, 1806 Sixth Ave., burglary.
Marrison Thacker, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 4020 S. 11th St.
Vandalism reported Aug. 31 to Sept. 4
Jeffrey Woosley Sr., 2219 Walnut St., destruction of property at 400 Jules St.
Wendy Kinzenbaw, 1711 Felix St.
Dale Blanton, 3004 S. 33rd Terrace.
Lacy Noble, Country Club, Missouri, destruction of property at 3225 N. Belt Highway.
Brian Johnson, 638 N. 14th St.
Adelaide Bricker, 1602 Brookside Ave.
Casey Melby, 4317 Hillcrest Drive, destruction of property at 2620 S. Belt Highway.
Michelle Lake, 4798 S.E. State Route O, destruction of property at 418 S. 20th St.
Hunter’s Lawn Care, 801 S. Eighth St.
Jenny Steinman, 2402 Edmond St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.