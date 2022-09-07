Thefts for Sept. 8 Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 1Dollar General, 4800 S. 50th St., robbery.Thefts reported Sept. 1 to 4Zachary Hale, Mill Creek, Washington, vehicle stolen at 1107 S. 12th St.Tyler Ripple, 3106 Dover St., items stolen at 841 S. 22nd St.Darion Wolfe, 3940 S.E. State Route H, robbery at 4800 S. 50th St.Glonda Becker, Faucett, Missouri, robbery at 4800 S. 50th St.Patrick McMillan, Salina, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.Christopher Crossfield, 4308 E. Haverill Drive, vehicle stolen at 1609 N. 11th St.Gail Stoner, 820 Evaline St., vehicle stolen.Anthony Vance, 4115 River Road, items stolen from residence.Lindsey Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St., burglary.Jose Panameno, 2604 College Lane, burglary at 1123 S. 20th St.Elliott Maag, 3621 S.W. Lane Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 2608 Penn St.Thomas Crouch, 1301 N. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.Donald Tittsworth, 3811 Beck Road, items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.Macee Wells, 519 Virginia St., items stolen from residence.Rory Berry, 4501 S. Heatherwood Drive, burglary at 2315 Felix St.James Miller, 14600 S.E. State Route 371, items stolen at 5205 Swift Ave.John Selland, Garden City, Missouri, items stolen at S. 169 Highway and S. Leonard Road.Vandalism reported Sept. 1 to 3Boudreaux’s, 224 N. Fourth St.Tom Wallace, 1501 Village Drive.John Pitts, 215 Yale St.Craig Dydell, 3301 S. 35th St.Gloria Sleeth, 3001 Locust St.Austin Grippando, 607 S. 22nd St.Parkway Elementary, 2900 Duncan St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Marisol Martinez Amazonia Sue Ritzinger Devin Bland Juan Gutierrez Mccroy Chandler Dennis Kovac Route Sear David Mitchell Charles Schaaf Iv Newport Beach Patee Park Baptist Church Joshua Nyaundi Bishop Leblond High School David Wegenka Janice Collado Larry Sinklear Maribel Alpizar Roberto Quintana Business Kansas Nicole Bernard Anthony Collins Stephen Barry Rental Billy Woosley N. Ninth Carole Eulinger Mckenzie Woosley William Manville Jc Penney Linette Gambaro Dillon Powell Chris Throckmorton Seneca Jason Goldesberry Allison Spratt Samuel D'andrea Distributing Daniela Tamayo Lisa Spence Shopping Center East Joyce Bonstell Mutual Insurance John Pitts Gloria Sleeth Tom Wallace × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Home & Garden Master Gardeners to hold symposium at Albrecht-Kemper Local News Jeep’n & Jamm’n to celebrate 11th year Local News Second Harvest aims to reach all community groups in need Local News LifeNet leaves Rosecrans, search for new helicopter EMS starts More Local News → Local Forecast 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.