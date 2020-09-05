Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 31
- Pinnacle Electric, 2302 Highly St., items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.
- Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 31 to Sept. 1
- Logan H. Beggs, 627 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
- Shawn Michael Armagost, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1017 S. 11th St.
- Timothy Allen Radmer Jr., 1 Alfalfa Drive, items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
- Ashley Nicole Snyder, 1 Alfalfa Drive, items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
- Andrew D. Radmer, no address provided, items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
- Mary P. McPherson, 1201 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
- Joshua Lee Bowen, 1303 Penn St., vehicle stolen.
- Mckauley Bree Prothero, 5614 Beechwood Blvd., items stolen from vehicle.
- Mitchell Scott Adams, 3005 N. 36th Terrace, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Sept. 1
- Autum Marie Thomas, 2404 Patee St.