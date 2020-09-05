Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 31

  • Pinnacle Electric, 2302 Highly St., items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.
  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported Aug. 31 to Sept. 1

  • Logan H. Beggs, 627 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Shawn Michael Armagost, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1017 S. 11th St.
  • Timothy Allen Radmer Jr., 1 Alfalfa Drive, items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Ashley Nicole Snyder, 1 Alfalfa Drive, items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
  • Andrew D. Radmer, no address provided, items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Mary P. McPherson, 1201 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
  • Joshua Lee Bowen, 1303 Penn St., vehicle stolen.
  • Mckauley Bree Prothero, 5614 Beechwood Blvd., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Mitchell Scott Adams, 3005 N. 36th Terrace, items stolen from residence. 

Vandalism reported Sept. 1

  • Autum Marie Thomas, 2404 Patee St.