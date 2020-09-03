Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 27 to 31Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Speedy’s, 1011 S. Belt Highway.Waldinger Corp., 5507 State Route K, items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.Seaman and Schuske, 1200 S. Fourth St., items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.Lions League Baseball, 1512 N. 11th St., burglary.Wiegand Omega, Wichita, Kansas, burglary at 2509 Duncan St.Mid America Title Loans, 2600 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 22 to 31Scott R. Logston, 1212 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Anthony Matthew Edwards, no address provided, items stolen at Prospect Avenue and West Linn Street.Brooke E. Rickel, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from residence.Debra Lynn Duncan, 3701 Durham Court, items stolen from vehicle at 3641 St. Joseph Ave.Dawna Jean Wilson, 3701 Durham Court, items stolen from vehicle at 3641 St. Joseph Ave.Jean Patrick, 3701 Wheatridge Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 2800 Ashland Ave.Carly Jo Whitsell, 300 Parkway A, items stolen at 811 N. Ninth St.Chaz Zee Newman, 5613 King Hill Ave., vehicle stolen.Georgia Dawn Huss, 2925 Olive St., burglary at 3334 Lafayette St.James D. Pace, 1519 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.Taven Chakotay Mackel, 2406 Big Pine Terrace, vehicle stolen.James Martin Flint Sr., 2226 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.Brandi Marie Noland, 1614 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.Diedra Marie Kerns, 3912 Mansfield Road, items stolen from residence.Bakari Rane Cook, 7300 S.E. 28 Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6008 S. Third St.Joey Eugene Thompson Jr., 2210 Meadow Trail, items stolen at 2303 Marion St.Amanda Louise Symmonds, 2210 Meadow Trail, items stolen at 2303 Marion St.Tyler Lee Hay, 3241 Jackson St., items stolen at 1510 S. 30th St.Austin Landon Matthews, 1404 Sylvanie St., vehicle stolen.Robert L. Wyrick, 316 N. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Max E. Bartlett, 1015 Faraon St., items stolen form residence.Ashley L. Higgins, 7123 Marie St., items stolen from residence.Linda Cecilia Devore, 821 N. 24th St., items stolen at 802 N. Riverside Road.
Vandalism reported Aug. 29 to 31Brooke E. Rickel, 2121 S. Riverside Road.James D. Jenkins, 1911 Messanie St.Debra Lynn Duncan, 3701 Durham Court, destruction of property at 3641 St. Joseph Ave.Dawna Jean Wilson, 3701 Durham Court, destruction of property at 3641 St. Joseph Ave.Nyia A. Robinson, 1511 N. 36th St.Neil A. Hendrix, Camp, Arkansas, destruction of property at 2222 Jules St.Diedra Marie Kerns, 3912 Mansfield Road.