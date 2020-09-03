Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 27 to 31

  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Speedy’s, 1011 S. Belt Highway.
  • Waldinger Corp., 5507 State Route K, items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.
  • Seaman and Schuske, 1200 S. Fourth St., items stolen at 2900 Towne South Court.
  • Lions League Baseball, 1512 N. 11th St., burglary.
  • Wiegand Omega, Wichita, Kansas, burglary at 2509 Duncan St.
  • Mid America Title Loans, 2600 N. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Aug. 22 to 31

  • Scott R. Logston, 1212 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Anthony Matthew Edwards, no address provided, items stolen at Prospect Avenue and West Linn Street.
  • Brooke E. Rickel, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Debra Lynn Duncan, 3701 Durham Court, items stolen from vehicle at 3641 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Dawna Jean Wilson, 3701 Durham Court, items stolen from vehicle at 3641 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Jean Patrick, 3701 Wheatridge Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 2800 Ashland Ave.
  • Carly Jo Whitsell, 300 Parkway A, items stolen at 811 N. Ninth St.
  • Chaz Zee Newman, 5613 King Hill Ave., vehicle stolen.
  • Georgia Dawn Huss, 2925 Olive St., burglary at 3334 Lafayette St.
  • James D. Pace, 1519 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Taven Chakotay Mackel, 2406 Big Pine Terrace, vehicle stolen.
  • James Martin Flint Sr., 2226 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.
  • Brandi Marie Noland, 1614 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
  • Diedra Marie Kerns, 3912 Mansfield Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Bakari Rane Cook, 7300 S.E. 28 Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6008 S. Third St.
  • Joey Eugene Thompson Jr., 2210 Meadow Trail, items stolen at 2303 Marion St.
  • Amanda Louise Symmonds, 2210 Meadow Trail, items stolen at 2303 Marion St.
  • Tyler Lee Hay, 3241 Jackson St., items stolen at 1510 S. 30th St.
  • Austin Landon Matthews, 1404 Sylvanie St., vehicle stolen.
  • Robert L. Wyrick, 316 N. 20th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Max E. Bartlett, 1015 Faraon St., items stolen form residence.
  • Ashley L. Higgins, 7123 Marie St., items stolen from residence.
  • Linda Cecilia Devore, 821 N. 24th St., items stolen at 802 N. Riverside Road.

    • Vandalism reported Aug. 29 to 31

  • Brooke E. Rickel, 2121 S. Riverside Road.
  • James D. Jenkins, 1911 Messanie St.
  • Debra Lynn Duncan, 3701 Durham Court, destruction of property at 3641 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Dawna Jean Wilson, 3701 Durham Court, destruction of property at 3641 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Nyia A. Robinson, 1511 N. 36th St.
  • Neil A. Hendrix, Camp, Arkansas, destruction of property at 2222 Jules St.
  • Diedra Marie Kerns, 3912 Mansfield Road.