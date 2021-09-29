Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 23 to 28
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Krys Properties, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 1832 Ashland Ave.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Paradise Smokes, 1201 Garfield Ave., burglary.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Pizza Hut, 811 N. 22nd St., robbery at 1206 Douglas St.
Foley Equipment, 3619 Pear St., items stolen at 3603 Frederick Blvd.
Culvers C-Store, 6401 Memorial Highway.
MFA, 2715 S. Sixth St., burglary.
RS Electric, 302 Messanie St., burglary at 2715 S. Sixth St.
Townsend & Wall Lofts, 602 Francis St., burglary.
Penske Truck Rental, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported Sept. 15 to 27
Kymberlee Williams, 2303 N. Seventh St., items stolen at 5730 Venture Ave.
Cory Carter, 2412 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Felipe Borunda, 1408 Ridenbaugh St., burglary at 1408 S. Ninth St.
Lisa McCrary, 1327 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Braden Sumner, 2502 S. 28th St., burglary.
Kurtis Akin, 3313 Burnside Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Emily Jo Webb, 3403 Waterford Court, items stolen from a vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Patricia Clark, no address provided, robbery at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Kellie Holtman, 4504 Shawnee Road, items stolen at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Richard Schott, 2210 Agency Road, burglary at 1204 S. 29th St.
Bobby Larson, 2720 Renick St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4606 Shawnee Road.
Corey Kropp, 1808 Buckingham St., vehicle stolen.
Charles Downs, 501 Monroe St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2418 Patee St.
Trisha Williams, 2303 N. Seventh St., items stolen at 1206 N. Belt Highway.
Roxane Peters, 13645 S.E. 92 Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4020 S. 169 Highway.
Justin Bigham, 4112 Autumn Ridge Court, items stolen from residence.
Jeremy Gilbert, White City, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Ronda Sahagun, 509 Middleton St., vehicle stolen.
Kylee Jo McClatchey, 1515 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1521 S. 38th St.
Dennis Hollandsworth, 3114 N. 11th St., robbery at 1206 Douglas St.
Dewey Stevens, 3643 Gene Field Road, burglary,
Ronnie Stevens Jr., 3643 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Mark Reid, 719 Alabama St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Michael Walter, 3609 W. Colony Square, vehicle stolen.
Roland Banks, 2102 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2231 Garfield Ave.
Chad Reigenborn, 715 Albemarle St., vehicle stolen at 1827 St. Joseph Ave.
Lisa Jantz, 426 Kentucky St., items stolen from residence.
Zakkery McDonald, 2527 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
Jerry Kinzie, 2209 Edmond St., burglary.
Charles Guyer Jr., 6604 Grant St., vehicle stolen.
Jefferey Unger, 2825 Seneca St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Sept. 21 to 28
Kymberlee Williams, 2303 N. Seventh St., destruction of property at 5730 Venture Ave.
Emily Jo Webb, 3403 Waterford Court, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Desiree Nichols, 3308 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Chasity Reital, Country Club, Missouri, destruction of property at 1612 Commercial St.
Adam’s Bar & Grill, 1612 Commercial St.
George Weathermon III, 629 Corby St.
Jeff Sullivan, 3227 Olive St.
Julie Eighmy, 5811 Croydon St., destruction of property at State Street and Ashland Ave.
Thomas McNamara Jr., 826 Elizabeth St.
Miriam Rickel, 5421 Cypress Ave.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 904 S. 10th St.
The Crossing, 701 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at 702 Messanie St.
Salvation Army, 614 S. Sixth St., destruction of property at 618 S. Sixth St.
St. Joseph Public Schools, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 4702 Green Acres Road.
K&T Carwash, 1605 S. Belt Highway.
