Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 27 to 18
- Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
- Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Thefts reported Aug. 25 to 30
- Dominic D. Davis, 3311 Karnes Road, burglary.
- Jeremy K. Roberts, 20196 County Road 355, burglary at 3609 Lafayette St.
- Derek Samuel Dixon, 1524 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
- Melinda Nicole Burris, Stewartsville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 139 N. Belt Highway.
- Edward Lee Willits, Weatherby, Missouri, items stolen at 3504 Stardust Drive.
- Mildred Kay and Bradley William Carr, 2714 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2802 S. 23rd St.
- Thomas A. Dittrich, 1810 Howard St., burglary.
- De Von D. Mitchen, 1810 Howard St., burglary.
- Michael Ervin Jenkins, 1404 W. Joseph St., items stolen at 6739 U.S. Highway 59.
- James A. Bergner, 3113 N. 36th Terrace, items stolen from vehicle.
- Larry E. Dunn, 3120 Pickett Road, burglary at 2626 Renick St.
- Connie L. Francis, 13 Stratford Place, burglary at 2626 Renick St.
- Maureen Elizabeth Holtz, 20546 County Road 386, items stolen from vehicle at 2300 Northeast Parkway.
- Jacob D. Hardin, 3406 S. 40th Terrace, items stolen at 4509 S. 50th St.
- Carey Lynn Pecora, 2310 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen at South 24th Street and Sycamore Court.
- Georgia Nicole Susanne Starkey, 1519 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Aug. 24 to 30
- James A. Herring, 1510 Francis St.
- AT&T, 2013 S. Belt Highway.
- City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 501 Faraon St.