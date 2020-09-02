Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 27 to 18

  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
  • Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.

Thefts reported Aug. 25 to 30

  • Dominic D. Davis, 3311 Karnes Road, burglary.
  • Jeremy K. Roberts, 20196 County Road 355, burglary at 3609 Lafayette St.
  • Derek Samuel Dixon, 1524 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
  • Melinda Nicole Burris, Stewartsville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 139 N. Belt Highway.
  • Edward Lee Willits, Weatherby, Missouri, items stolen at 3504 Stardust Drive.
  • Mildred Kay and Bradley William Carr, 2714 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2802 S. 23rd St.
  • Thomas A. Dittrich, 1810 Howard St., burglary.
  • De Von D. Mitchen, 1810 Howard St., burglary.
  • Michael Ervin Jenkins, 1404 W. Joseph St., items stolen at 6739 U.S. Highway 59.
  • James A. Bergner, 3113 N. 36th Terrace, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Larry E. Dunn, 3120 Pickett Road, burglary at 2626 Renick St.
  • Connie L. Francis, 13 Stratford Place, burglary at 2626 Renick St.
  • Maureen Elizabeth Holtz, 20546 County Road 386, items stolen from vehicle at 2300 Northeast Parkway.
  • Jacob D. Hardin, 3406 S. 40th Terrace, items stolen at 4509 S. 50th St.
  • Carey Lynn Pecora, 2310 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen at South 24th Street and Sycamore Court.
  • Georgia Nicole Susanne Starkey, 1519 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.

Vandalism reported Aug. 24 to 30

  • James A. Herring, 1510 Francis St.
  • AT&T, 2013 S. Belt Highway.
  • City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 501 Faraon St.