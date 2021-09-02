Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 27 to 31
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Road Star Gas Station, 3215 S. 22nd St.
Animal Tales Vet Clinic, 3302 S. Belt Highway.
Denny’s, 4015 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported Aug. 29 to Sept. 1
Deborah Pike, 2833 S. 20th St., items stolen at 3205 S. 22nd St.
Donnie Stanart, 2543 S. 13th St., burglary.
Cally Stanton, Bethany, Missouri, items stolen at 1702 St. Joseph Ave.
Derrick Wilson, 2420 Penn St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Tyler Jaramillo, 3020 Burnside Ave., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Sept. 1
Linda Blank, 6530 Ridgeway Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.