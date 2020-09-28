Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 20 to 23

  • Green Hills Grocery, 7014 King Hill Ave.
  • Sam’s Club, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
  • P1 Group Inc., 3815 Faraon St.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
  • Winfield United, 4301 S. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Midwest Scrap Management, 422 Lower Lake Road, burglary.
  • Helen Davis School, 2900 Scott St, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Wyatt Park Christian Church, 2623 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
  • America’s Best Eyewear, 5107 N. Belt Highway.
  • Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Speedy’s, 2221 N. Belt Highway.
  • Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
  • Merry Maids, 1006 Pacific St., burglary.
  • Horner’s Supply, 4805 Rochester Road.
  • Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

    • Thefts reported Sept. 14 to 24

  • Kimberly J. Johnson, 3440 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
  • Greg Arlen Lowrance, 2635 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
  • Samantha L. Wells, 2121 S. Riverside Road, burglary at 3513 Sacramento St.
  • Kathleen J. Welsch, 1100 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Pamela Gayle Eldredge, 1702 N. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle.
  • Michael A. Hocott, 1912 Faraon St., items stolen at 732 N. 23rd St.
  • Eric George Miller, 1406 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Eric Matthew Manley, Wichita, Kansas, items stolen at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
  • Michael T. Myers, 2122 N. 32nd St., burglary at 3506 Renick St.
  • Kara Ann Berry, 2909 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Dorothy A. Larkin, 3228 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Stacey M. Mills Baker, 3213 N. 36th Terrace, items stolen from residence.
  • Blair Lynn Kennedy, 1003 S. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Perry Landy King, 1306 Northwood Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
  • Craig Mattox, 805 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Roy L. Thornton Sr., 5518 King Hill Ave., items stolen from vehicle at S. 22nd St. and Garfield Ave.
  • Thomas Edward Fitzwater, 3912 Mansfield Road, vehicle stolen.
  • Jack Allan Davis, 2604 Cypress Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Ryan Wayne Haywood, 1080 N. Noyes Blvd., burglary at 2720 Mary St.
  • Cody Allen Leslie, 808 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence.
  • Riphin Wilson, Denison, Iowa, items stolen at 1224 Powell St.
  • Dianna Lynn Woods, no address provided, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Tylee Anna-Marie Johnson, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Misty Dawn Solberg, 5434 S. Second St., vehicle stolen.
  • Byron Douglas Musser, 2 Alfalfa Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
  • Richard D. Deshon, 2208 Tri Level Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Kasie E. Smith, 7215 S.E. State Highway 371, vehicle stolen at 308 S. 22nd St.
  • Larry J. Stains, 2218 Locust St., items stolen at 1700 Olive St.
  • Brian Steven Estes, 3112 Charles St., items stolen at 2228 Tri Level Lane.
  • Jeffery Michael Weisenburger, 515 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle stolen at 426 Illinois Ave.
  • Gary E. Griffith, 3021 Kathleen Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Miriam E. Rickel, 5421 Cypress Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Wyatt Nathanial Wooden, 2515 Seneca St., items stolen at 1918 Frederick Ave.
  • Tiana A. Miner, 3645 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Viletta Flora Kretzschmer, 3018 N. 10th St., burglary.

    • Vandalism reported Sept. 21 to 24

  • Karen V.H. Planalp, 3518 Karnes Road.
  • Kristi Lee Phillips, 2929 Olive St., destruction of property at 6230 Carnegie St.
  • Wanda Sue Cashatt, Stewartsville, Missouri, destruction of property at 6230 Carnegie St.
  • City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 711 Felix St.
  • Robin R. Lehew, 2821 Edmond St.
  • Tolia W. Davidson, 603 N. 12th St.
  • Patty Ann Parker, 3232 Sacramento St.
  • David Lee Fanning Jr., 2324 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1623 Prospect Ave.