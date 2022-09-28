Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 22 to 27
Huff’s Lawn Care, 6008 Savannah Road.
J.C. Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Fredrick Inn Steakhouse, 1627 Frederick Ave.
Budget Car Rental, 2015 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 1912 Faraon St.
U-Haul, 1302 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Roadstar, 3215 S. 22nd St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Ulta, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Sept. 19 to 27
Troy Rash, 6317 Washington St., vehicle stolen at 2401 Locust St.
Sharon Patton, 4805 Arrowhead Drive, items stolen at 5312 N. Belt Highway.
Shannon Burgess, 605 Hall St., items stolen at 611 Angelique St.
Joann Sorrento, 105 N. 19th St., burglary.
Joachim Kibirige, 1219 Charles St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Melissa Marshall, 3741 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Carrie Wilson, 2624 Belle St., burglary at 2705 S. 24th St.
Michael Tannheimer, 3610 Robin Lane, burglary at 1020 Messanie St.
Shannon Carriger, 1202 Main St., burglary.
Marilyn Batliner, 1202 Heartland Road, items stolen from residence.
Heather Pritchett, 2725 N. 12th St., burglary.
Zeshan Siddique, 3904 Remington Court, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1029 Garfield Ave.
Stephen Ferry, 47 Stonecrest Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3302 Pacific St.
Edward Hudson Jr., 4611 King Hill Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Lynette Norwood, 1007 Ashland Court, items stolen from residence.
Jose Arvizu, 1909 Monterey St., burglary.
Robert Croker, 3645 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Colton Flint, 2625 Duncan St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4202 St. Joseph Ave.
Angela Botts, 3407 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Kayley Russell, 2910 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Vega Machado, 3324 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Sheila Tudor, 909 Green St., items stolen from residence.
Kymber Lawver, 902 N. Ninth St., items stolen at 802 Prospect Ave.
Spencer Rupp, 1318 N. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Melinda Johnson, 5813 S. 10th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jason Donaldson, 3501 S. 11th St., burglary.
Jared Brendle, Forest City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 5325 Faraon St.
Rigina Hoover, 2207 S. 17th St., items stolen from a residence.
Amy Callahan, 2902 N. 12th St., burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Vandalism reported Sept. 22 to 27
Keaton Quimby, 2902 N. 12th St.
Anita Glass, 912 Powell St.
Brittany Watson, 910 Powell St., destruction of property at 912 Powell St.
Ken Marriott, 6605 Carnegie St.
Zachary Whiters, 201 Texas Ave.
Mark Purvis, 3019 Pickett Road.
Corey Fisher, 3219 Hickory Ridge Court.
Word of Life Church, 3902 N. Riverside Road.
Martha Athens, 3012 Pickett Road.
Kevin Jones, 701 Mason Ave.
Dianna Baublit, 2833 Penn St.
