Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 23 to 24
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Krys Properties, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 1832 Ashland Ave.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Paradise Smokes, 1201 Garfield Ave., burglary.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Sept. 15 to 25
Kymberlee Williams, 2303 N. Seventh St., items stolen at 5730 Venture Ave.
Cory Carter, 2412 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Felipe Borunda, 1408 Ridenbaugh St., burglary at 1408 S. Ninth St.
Lisa McCrary, 1327 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Braden Sumner, 2502 S. 28th St., burglary.
Kurtis Akin, 3313 Burnside Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Emily Jo Webb, 3403 Waterford Court, items stolen from a vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Patricia Clark, no address provided, robbery at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Kellie Holtman, 4504 Shawnee Road, items stolen at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Richard Schott, 2210 Agency Road, burglary at 1204 S. 29th St.
Bobby Larson, 2720 Renick St., items stolen from a vehicle at 4606 Shawnee Road.
Corey Kropp, 1808 Buckingham St., vehicle stolen.
Charles Downs, 501 Monroe St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2418 Patee St.
Trisha Williams, 2303 N. Seventh St., items stolen at 1206 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported Sept. 21 to 26
Kymberlee Williams, 2303 N. Seventh St., destruction of property at 5730 Venture Ave.
Emily Jo Webb, 3403 Waterford Court, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Desiree Nichols, 3308 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Chasity Reital, Country Club, Missouri, destruction of property at 1612 Commercial St.
Adam’s Bar & Grill, 1612 Commercial St.
George Weathermon III, 629 Corby St.
Jeff Sullivan, 3227 Olive St.
Julie Eighmy, 5811 Croydon St., destruction of property at State Street and Ashland Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.