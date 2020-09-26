Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 21

  • Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
  • Speedy’s, 2221 N. Belt Highway.
  • Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
  • Merry Maids, 1006 Pacific St., burglary.
  • Horner’s Supply, 4805 Rochester Road.

    • Thefts reported Sept. 21 to 22

  • Diana Lynn Woods, no address provided, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
  • Tylee Anna-Marie Johnson, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
  • Misty Dawn Solberg, 5434 S. Second St., vehicle stolen.
  • Byron Douglas Musser, 2 Alfalfa Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
  • Richard D. Deshon, 2208 Tri Level Lane, items stolen from residence.
  • Kasie E. Smith, 7215 S.E. State Highway 371, vehicle stolen at 308 S. 22nd St.
  • Larry J. Stains, 2218 Locust St., items stolen at 1700 Olive St.
  • Brian Steven Estes, 3112 Charles St., items stolen at 2228 Tri Level Lane.
  • Jeffery Michael Weisenburger, 515 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle stolen at 426 Illinois Ave.
  • Gary E. Griffith, 3021 Kathleen Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Miriam E. Rickel, 5421 Cypress Ave., items stolen from residence.
  • Wyatt Nathanial Wooden, 2515 Seneca St., items stolen at 1918 Frederick Ave.

    • Vandalism reported Sept. 18 to 21

  • Patty Ann Parker, 3232 Sacramento St.
  • Roy L. Thornton Sr., 5518 King Hill Ave.
  • David Lee Fanning Jr., 2324 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1623 Prospect Ave.