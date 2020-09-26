Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 21Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.Speedy’s, 2221 N. Belt Highway.Bucky’s, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.Merry Maids, 1006 Pacific St., burglary.Horner’s Supply, 4805 Rochester Road.
Thefts reported Sept. 21 to 22Diana Lynn Woods, no address provided, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.Tylee Anna-Marie Johnson, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.Misty Dawn Solberg, 5434 S. Second St., vehicle stolen.Byron Douglas Musser, 2 Alfalfa Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 401 E. Hyde Park Ave.Richard D. Deshon, 2208 Tri Level Lane, items stolen from residence.Kasie E. Smith, 7215 S.E. State Highway 371, vehicle stolen at 308 S. 22nd St.Larry J. Stains, 2218 Locust St., items stolen at 1700 Olive St.Brian Steven Estes, 3112 Charles St., items stolen at 2228 Tri Level Lane.Jeffery Michael Weisenburger, 515 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle stolen at 426 Illinois Ave.Gary E. Griffith, 3021 Kathleen Ave., items stolen from residence.Miriam E. Rickel, 5421 Cypress Ave., items stolen from residence.Wyatt Nathanial Wooden, 2515 Seneca St., items stolen at 1918 Frederick Ave.
Vandalism reported Sept. 18 to 21Patty Ann Parker, 3232 Sacramento St.Roy L. Thornton Sr., 5518 King Hill Ave.David Lee Fanning Jr., 2324 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1623 Prospect Ave.