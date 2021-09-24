Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 22
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph Parks & Recreation, 1920 Grand Ave., burglary at 3700 Clark St.
Car Hop, 819 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Laven Electric, Leavenworth, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 210 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Thefts reported Sept. 22
Christian Burley, 1903 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Andreti Brant, 3001 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kristen Dunham, 1810 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Dansare Marks, 1822 Union St., items stolen from residence.
Shirley Ward, 4904 Ashbey Drive, items stolen from residence.
Jeremy Sharp, 3205 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Joseph Johnson, 2902 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
Austin Benson, 714 S. Seventh St., burglary at 2531 Edmond St.
Gary Holland, 1214 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1218 Village Drive.
Billy Frump, Severence, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 1300 Buchanan Ave.
Harold Johnson, 2121 Clay St., items stolen from residence.
Lori Cooper, 3113 Olive St., items stolen at Barbara and E. Kansas streets.
Mohamed Hamid, 2820 Clay St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2610 Messanie St.
John Mutz, 4805 Crystal Drive, burglary.
Vandalism reported Sept. 22 to 23
Laven Electric, Leavenworth, Kansas, destruction of property at 210 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Harold Johnson, 2121 Clay St.
Gwendolyn Lack, 4307 N. Hillview Circle.
Curtis Knighten, 626 S. 10th St.
South Belt Liquor & Smoke, 1414 S. Belt Highway.
Brooke Rickel, 5421 Cypress Ave.
