Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 20

  • Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported Sept. 14 to 20

  • Deann Rene Kuhnert, Highland, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2327 Frederick Ave.
  • Erik Dean Butts, Wathena, Kansas, vehicle stolen at Lake and W. Kansas avenues.
  • Shala Loree Bush, 1901 Agency Road, vehicle stolen at 809 N. 25th St.
  • James Miller, 2918 Lafayette St., items stolen at 1614 Francis St.

Vandalism reported Sept. 18 to 20

  • Johnathon Thomas Shannon, Rosendale, Missouri, destruction of property at 602 Francis St.
  • Michelle Huang, 918 S. Belt Highway.