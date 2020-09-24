Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 20
- Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Sept. 14 to 20
- Deann Rene Kuhnert, Highland, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2327 Frederick Ave.
- Erik Dean Butts, Wathena, Kansas, vehicle stolen at Lake and W. Kansas avenues.
- Shala Loree Bush, 1901 Agency Road, vehicle stolen at 809 N. 25th St.
- James Miller, 2918 Lafayette St., items stolen at 1614 Francis St.
Vandalism reported Sept. 18 to 20
- Johnathon Thomas Shannon, Rosendale, Missouri, destruction of property at 602 Francis St.
- Michelle Huang, 918 S. Belt Highway.