Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 20 to 21
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2301 S. Riverside Road.
Choice Orthodontics, 806 N. 36th St.
Thefts reported Sept. 20 to 22
Eric Gardner, Circle Pines, Minnesota, items stolen at 520 Francis St.
Sharon Waggoner, 2822 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Shantil Hughes, 2220 Doniphan Ave., items stolen at 3636 Messanie St.
Ana-Maria Klundt, 2910 Francis St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Orlando Robles, 205 Massachusetts St., vehicle stolen at 2001 Messanie St.
Trevor Jacobs, Plattsburg, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 416 N. 26th St.
Brittany Bailey, 1210 N. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 809 Albemarle St.
Shandi Hart, 1625 Beattie St., items stolen from residence.
Steven Dill, 2732 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Quinton Thomas, 723 Thompson Ave., burglary.
Casey Pike, 605 S. 30th St., burglary and vehicle theft.
Karma Castor, 223 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Sept. 21
Melissa Guinn, 2303 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at S. 28th and Renick streets.
Gwendolyn Lack, 4307 N. Hillview Circle.
Luis Lopez, 6507 Grant St., destruction of property at 1602 S. 25th St.
Veronica Sherwood, 819 Green St.
