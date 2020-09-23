Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 18 to 19

  • Minute Mart, 4101 N. Belt Highway.
  • Dollar General, 4800 S. 50th St.

    • Thefts reported Sept. 18 to 20

  • Marlene H. Hebb, 1012 Boulevard View Drive, items stolen from residence.
  • Harvey L. Cruse, 2222 S. 14th St., burglary.
  • Kathy Sue Bravo, 224 Ohio St., items stolen at 229 Ohio St.
  • John Charles Roberts, 2405 S. 28th St., burglary.
  • Cozette A. Chauvin, 1522 Fifth Ave., burglary.

    • Vandalism reported Sept. 18

    Valerie Lissa Hawk, 2933 Pear St., destruction of property at 4212 St. Joseph Ave.