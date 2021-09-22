Thefts reported by businesses Sept. 20 to 21
Fairview Golf Course, 3302 Pacific St., burglary.
Saint Charles Place, 3240 Pear St.
Thefts reported Sept. 15 to 21
Cody Grable, 2706 Coop Drive, items stolen from residence.
Daniel Kazluski, 4107 Cook Road, burglary at 2201 N. Leonard Road.
Cindy Hart, 2216 S. Leonard Road, burglary at 2201 N. Leonard Road.
Joni Allison, Amazonia, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 200 N. Fourth St.
Eleanor Sims, 4909 Mockingbird Lane, items stolen from residence.
Jamie Jones, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Kerin Kirk, 3631 Doniphan Ave., vehicle stolen.
Chris Brinton, 6738 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Angel Noland, 6738 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Paige Huett, 2904 Seneca St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Bradley Huett, 3641 Gene Field Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 2904 Seneca St.
Matthew Smith, 10543 County Road 375, items stolen from a vehicle at 308 S. 22nd St.
Dylan McConnell, 1812 N. Third St., burglary.
Kennedy Sollars, 1812 N. Third St., burglary.
Greggory Taylor, 2615 S.W. State Route U, robbery at 2518 Lakeview Ave.
Mariana Batista, 922 S. 15th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Maria Fernandez, 2418 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Sept. 19 to 20
Nicki Garcia-Martinez, 1205 S. 23rd St.
Javier Garcia Martinez, 1205 S. 23rd St.
Mariana Batista, 922 S. 15th St.
Billy Wykert Jr., 909 S. 11th St., destruction of property at 1415 S. Eighth St.
Chelsy Hicks, 2917 Penn St.
